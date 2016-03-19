PARIS Interpol said on Saturday it had sent an advisory to member states to be extra vigilant at border controls because the arrest of Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam could encourage accomplices to flee Europe.

"Whilst it is too soon to speculate in which direction the investigation will proceed, anyone linked to Abdeslam will be concerned that their location could be revealed and attempt to run to try and avoid detection," Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said in a statement.

"It is now vital that countries continue to cooperate and make thorough checks against the information available to them to avoid suspects slipping through the net."

