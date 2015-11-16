WASHINGTON The United States has no information indicating a potential attack on American soil, a U.S. security official said on Monday after an Islamic State video threatened to strike Washington.

"While we take all threats seriously, we do not have specific credible information of an attack on the U.S. homeland," an official from the Department of Homeland Security said.

Islamic State warned in a new video on Monday that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France, and threatened to attack in Washington.

