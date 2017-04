PARIS Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the November Paris attacks, is cooperating with police but will refuse extradition to France, his lawyer said on Saturday.

"He is cooperating with Belgian justice," Sven Mary told reporters in Brussels. "France is asking for his extradition. I can tell you that we will refuse the extradition to France."

Abdeslam was captured after a shootout in Brussels on Friday.

