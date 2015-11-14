NEW YORK The National Football League said on Saturday it would increase security and beef up the law enforcement presence both inside and outside of stadiums for this week's games as a precaution after a series of attacks throughout Paris on Friday.

"Following the events in Paris on Friday, we are closely monitoring events and have been in communication with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, which have informed us that there are no known threats against NFL stadiums," it said in a statement.

