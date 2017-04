MOSCOW Russian aviation regulator Rosaviatsiya said on Saturday it was not considering suspending flights to France.

"Rosaviatsiya is not considering this possibility," a spokesman told Reuters, citing the watchdog head Alexander Neradko. "(We) are considering introducing additional special security measures in cooperation with airlines, airports, aviation authorities and the Russian security services."

RIA news agency said earlier on Saturday that Russia was considering restrictions on flights from Moscow to Paris after gunmen and bomb attacks killed more than 120 people in France.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; editing by John Stonestreet)