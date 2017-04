A mother lights up a candle with her child as they pay tribute to the victims of Paris attacks in front of the French embassy in Seoul, South Korea, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL South Korea has issued a travel advisory for its citizens to refrain from visiting Paris after the Friday attacks that killed at least 129, its foreign ministry said late on Saturday.

Those planning to visit Paris and the surrounding region should "cautiously review" whether they need to go, the ministry said. The advisory was not a travel ban.

