PARIS All major sports events in the Paris region have been suspended in the wake of Friday's deadly attacks in the French capital in which at least 120 people were killed and over 200 wounded, French TV ITele reported on Saturday.

There were already no matches scheduled this weekend in France's elite Ligue 1 soccer division.

A friendly international against England scheduled for Tuesday in London will go ahead as planned, the French Football Federation said.

"As we speak the game is on, yes," a spokesman for the federation told Reuters by telephone.

France were playing Germany at the Stade de France when the Saint-Denis attack took place outside the stadium.

European Professional Cup Rugby said on Saturday that all Champions Cup and Challenge Cup games in France this weekend would be canceled.

All basketball and volleyball matches in the country were also called off, their respective federations said.

The committee handling France's bid to host the 2024 summer games said: "As Parisians we stand in solidarity with the people of Paris and of France in uniting against these acts of terror."

The International Olympic Committee, based in Lausanne, said that the Olympic flag would be at half-mast.

"We stand united with all people from all around the globe. Our thoughts are of course with the families and friends of those who have been killed or wounded," the IOC said in a statement."

