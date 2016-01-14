An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via REUTERS TV

An armed French policeman secures the scene at the raid zone in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Members of French special RAID forces gather on the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A view shows impacts around windows on the facade of the apartment raided by French Police special forces earlier in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 18, 2015 during an operation to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

A member of French judicial police and a French plainclothes policeman walk outside a building in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 19, 2015 the day after a police raid to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Forensic experts enter a building as they work on the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 19, 2015 the day after a police raid to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS A man who died in a Nov. 18 police assault in Saint-Denis, near Paris, days after attacks in the French capital that killed 130 people, has been identified as a Belgian Moroccan national, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday.

"The suicide bomber who blew himself up (...) was identified as Chakib Akrouh, born on Aug. 27 1990 in Belgium, of Belgian Moroccan nationality," prosecutor Francois Molins said in a statement.

The prosecutor said the identification had been made possible after DNA extracted from his remains were compared to the one of his mother.

Akrouh died in the same raid as suspected ringleader Abdelhamid Abaaoud - also a Belgian-Moroccan, as police closed in on some of those they suspected of being involved in the killing. Hasna Aitboulahcen, Abaaoud's cousin, died in the same raid.

