French authorities have asked their Belgian counterparts to transfer four suspects currently under investigation for the Paris attacks last November, a judicial source said on Thursday.

Three of them - Mohamed Amri, Hamza Attou and Ali Oulkadi - are suspected of having helped Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in the attacks, to escape, the source told Reuters.

The fourth suspected person Paris wants to extradite is Mohamed Bakkali, the source added.

Abdeslam is currently detained in Fleury-Merogis prison, near the French capital. He will answer the questions of one of the six investigative magistratives in charge of the case on Friday.

After his arrest in Brussels on March 18, Abdeslam answered some investigators' questions but then exercised his right to silence following the suicide bombings in Brussels on March 22 that killed 32 people.

