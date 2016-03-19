BRUSSELS Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in November's Paris attacks, was formally charged on Saturday with involvement in terrorist murder along with a second man detained with him the previous day, Belgian prosecutors said.

The second man was identified as Monir Ahmed Alaaj alias Amine Choukri -- both names that investigators have said appear on fake documents. A third man detained on Friday in the same house, named as Abid A., was charged with being a member of a terrorist organization and aiding and abetting criminals.

A woman detainee, Djemila M., was charged with aiding and abetting but released, the prosecutors said in a statement. A second woman was released without charge.

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr)