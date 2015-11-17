WASHINGTON U.S. authorities scrambling to respond to the attacks in Paris delayed scheduled computer maintenance so they could check a key database used by financial institutions to report suspicious transactions that could be linked to terrorism.

The data this year has produced a rising number of alerts to potential Islamic State-related financial transactions, an official said on Monday.

The U.S. Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which maintains the database that houses the millions of reports that financial institutions make under anti-money laundering law and regulation, circulated an email on Friday evening announcing that computer maintenance was being postponed due to the Paris attacks.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the coordinated attacks, which killed at least 129 people on Friday.

The purpose of the maintenance was to allow law enforcement officials to "do some work after the attacks," Sarah Green, head of anti-money laundering policy at the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, said on Monday.

Green was speaking to anti-money laundering compliance officers at an event held by the American Bankers Association.

FinCEN Director Jennifer Shasky Calvery, speaking with Thomson Reuters on the sidelines of the conference, declined to say whether law enforcement officials had uncovered any transactions linked to suspects identified in the Paris attacks.

However, she said the Bank Secrecy Act database has been useful in understanding Islamic State and "foreign terrorist fighters." She said queries of the data are producing roughly 1,000 alerts each month on possible activity linked to Islamic State, up from 800 in April.

"I can tell you that the information being filed by our financial institutions is very helpful," Shasky Calvery said.

The Group of 20 major nations on Monday called on the global anti-money laundering body, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to update them on steps countries are taking to eliminate weaknesses in cutting off terrorism-related financial flows.

