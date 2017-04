WASHINGTON President Barack Obama spoke with Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday to discuss the fight against Islamic State militants and cooperation on counterterrorism, the White House said in a statement.

"Both leaders reiterated their unwavering commitment to defeat (Islamic State,) end the conflict in Syria, and ensure we are doing all we can to protect our citizens from terrorist threats," the White House said.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by; Doina Chiacu)