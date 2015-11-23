WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department issued a worldwide travel alert on Monday warning U.S. citizens of the risks of traveling because of what it described as "increased terrorist threats."

"Current information suggests that (Islamic State), al-Qaeda, Boko Haram, and other terrorist groups continue to plan terrorist attacks in multiple regions," the department said in a warning posted on its website. A State Department official noted that the agency has issued worldwide travel alerts in the past and said this latest alert effectively updated past warnings.

