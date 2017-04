Pope Francis (L) celebrates a Mass for cardinals and bishops who died in the past year, in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY The Vatican on Saturday condemned the killings in Paris as "mad terrorist violence" and called for a decisive response to counter the spread of "homicidal hatred."

"We condemn (it) in the most radical way together with the pope and all those who love peace," Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said in a statement.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella. Editing by Jane Merriman)