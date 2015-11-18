PARIS A woman suicide bomber who blew herself on Wednesday during a police raid on an apartment near Paris may have been the cousin of the suspected mastermind behind last week's attacks in the French capital, a source close to the investigation said.

"As regards the woman who blew herself up, ... it could be a cousin of Abdelhamid Abaaoud," the source told Reuters.

Officials believe Abaaoud, a Belgian Islamist militant, masterminded the Nov. 13 violence that killed 129 people.

Police suspect he might have been in the apartment they targeted on Wednesday, and are still checking the identities of those killed in the raid.

