People carry the bodies of the victims of Monday's shooting in Toulouse, during their joint funeral at a cemetery in Jerusalem March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

French CRS police secure a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. About 300 police, some in bullet-proof body armour, cordoned off an area surrounding an apartment in a Toulouse neighbourhood in southwestern France, where the 24-year-old Muslim man was holed up. Shots were heard in the early hours of the morning, and police said three officers had been slightly wounded. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

French school shooting suspected arrested: TV

PARIS A gunman suspected of killing of seven people in the name of al Qaeda was arrested by police in southwest France after a nearly 12-hour operation in the city of Toulouse, French television channels BFM TV and i-Tele reported on Wednesday.

One police source who is not directly linked to the investigation confirmed the arrest to Reuters, but several other sources said they were not aware of it.

The TV channels cited police sources for the information, without providing further details. It was not immediately possible to confirm this.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy is expected to speak to the nation this afternoon.

