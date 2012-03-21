Police forces block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

Emergency services trucks block a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

An emergency command post truck is seen on a street during a raid on a house to arrest suspects in the killings of three children and a rabbi on Monday at a Jewish school, in Toulouse March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Parrot

PARIS A gunman under siege by French police in Toulouse, suspected of killing four people at a Jewish school this week, has told negotiators he will give himself up later today, Interior Minister Claude Gueant said.

"He said ... he will turn himself in this afternoon," Gueant told BFM television, adding that authorities were determined to take the suspect alive so he could stand trial.

The gunman, a 24-year-old Frenchman claiming to belong to al Qaeda, threw a pistol from the window of the house in exchange for a "communication device", Gueant said. He still has an Uzi machine gun, a Kalashnikov assault rifle and other weapons, he said.

The man, who is also the prime suspect in the killing of three soldiers last week, told negotiators he acted to punish France's army for its foreign interventions and the plight of Palestinian children.

