PARIS French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen condemned an attack on a prominent Socialist lawmaker and his companion by youths shouting anti-Semitic slogans who said they were inspired by her father.

Arnaud Montebourg, an outspoken leftist who ran in the Socialist presidential primary, and Audrey Pulvar, a television journalist, said they were harassed and insulted by a group of 15 young people outside a Paris bar late Tuesday. They filed a police complaint in the case.

Pulvar, who first described the incident on her Twitter account, said the youths shouted "Juden" (German for Jews) and "Kick the Yids out of Paris" and threw glasses at them. They said they were following the lead of Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right National Front.

Marine Le Pen, who has tried to change the party's image and bring it into the political mainstream, distanced herself from the incident in a radio interview.

"Obviously I condemn this type of attack, of course, and I hope that the police do their work," the third-placed candidate in opinion polls told Europe 1 radio.

She added, however, that it was "too easy" for others to tar her with the incident.

"If I get held responsible because someone shouting 'Le Pen for president' attacks somebody else, then the rule of law has taken a serious step backwards," she said.

The younger Le Pen has expelled National Front members who flashed the Nazi salute at party rallies and broadened her base beyond blue-collar workers, farmers and the older generation.

Her father, convicted in the past for Holocaust denial, has remained outspoken, provoking an outcry this month when he quoted the Vichy-era author Robert Brasillach, who was executed after World War Two for collaboration with Nazi Germany.

An IFOP poll taken on February 24-28 gave Marine Le Pen 18 percent of the vote ahead of the April 22 first round.

(Reporting By Alexandria Sage and Nick Vinocur; Editing by Paul Taylor)