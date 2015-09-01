A new four-wheel, all-terrain vehicle dubbed the spider car that can climb inclines and trawl through river beds will be going into production at the end of next month in France.

Mecanroc, the French company behind the Swincar, said the vehicle has wheels at the end of arms that move independently. The vehicle weighs 150 kilos (330 pounds) and can reach a maximum speed of up to 40 km (24 miles) per hour.

The company said the off-road vehicle, which is made of aluminum, can be easily assembled and adapted to the size of the driver, and because it is all electric it is not noisy.