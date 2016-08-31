Dubbed the "French Spiderman", Alain Robert performed a treacherous climb wearing no harness up the Tour T1 building in the Paris region's La Defense business district on Wednesday (August 31).

He undertook the challenge to campaign for the release of French woman Jacqueline Sauvage, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for murdering her violent husband.

Turning into a symbol of domestic violence, Sauvage was conditionally pardoned by Hollande last February, following a plea by her daughters and a massive signature campaign. Her parole request, made possible by the president's pardon, was rejected earlier this month.

Robert has climbed more than 100 structures including the Golden Gate Bridge and Burj al Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest skyscraper, raising awareness for causes like aid for Nepal quake victims and hair loss.

On Wednesday, office workers watched as the 54 year-old Frenchman climb up to the top of the Tour T1.

He filmed himself as he dangled on the side of the 185-metre (607-feet) high building and was wearing a 360-degrees camera, and even paused to write a message on an office's glass wall.

He grasped at protruding parts of the building until he reached the top of the tower in less than 30 minutes.

Robert was taken to the local police station for questioning, but as in previous occasions, was quickly released.