PARIS France has recalled its ambassador from Syria after an escalation in violence and is working with the Arab League on a new draft resolution at the U.N. General Assembly, Foreign Minister Alain Juppe said on Wednesday.

"New violence is taking place and that has led to the closure of the missions in Aleppo and Latakia and to the recall of our ambassador to Paris," Juppe told lawmakers.

