PARIS Italy supports the idea of a financial transaction tax but is against countries introducing the measure unilaterally, Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Friday, after France said it could go alone with a so-called "Tobin tax."

Monti said following talks with French Prime Minister Francois Fillon in Paris that Italy's government was now in favor of the tax, but said it was important to have a unified position. "We need a European standpoint which we all work towards," he said.

France, which is struggling to get Europe-wide backing on the issue, says it wants to take a decision on a financial transaction tax by the end of January and is ready to push ahead with the measure alone even if Germany does not follow suit.

(Reporting by Yann LeGuernigou; Writing by Vicky Buffery; Editing by Catherine Bremer)