PARIS The lower house of France's parliament on Tuesday approved President Nicolas Sarkozy's plans to cut companies' social welfare contributions, sending the reform to the Senate.

Battling to close Socialist adversary Francois Hollande's poll lead, Sarkozy is eager to restore his economic credentials as he seeks a second term in an April-May presidential election.

The cut in companies welfare contributions, aimed at boosting French firms' flagging competitiveness, is to be financed by an increase in VAT sales tax to 21.2 percent from 19.6 percent. The leftist opposition says this makes all taxpayers unfairly bear the burden of the reform.

Deputies in the National Assembly, where Sarkozy's conservative UMP party has a majority, approved the measure as part of a bill updating the 2012 budget, with 301 votes in favor and 207 against.

The reform goes before the Senate for consideration on Wednesday.

Even if the opposition-dominated Senate shoots the reform down, the National Assembly will have the final word before a recess begins on March 7 for both houses ahead of the two-round election, scheduled for April 22 and May 6.

Sarkozy's government says the reform would create 100,000 jobs and save companies more than 13 billion euros ($17 billion), but Hollande has promised to repeal it if it is passed.

The bill, which forecasts a public deficit of 84.9 billion euros for this year, also creates a 0.1 percent tax to be applied on share trades of companies that are headquartered in France and have a capitalization of more than 1 billion euros.

The tax would not apply when shares are purchased as part of a company's savings scheme for employees.

It also budgets 6.5 billion euros that France is due to contribute to the capital of the European Stability Mechanism, which is due to succeed the European Financial Stability Facility when it debuts in July.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic of polls: r.reuters.com/was36s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

(Reporting by Emile Picy, Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)