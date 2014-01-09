PARIS France reduced its trade deficit to about 60 billion euros ($81.60 billion) last year from 67 billion euros in 2012, Trade Minister Nicole Bricq said on Thursday.

Bricq said November trade data, due to be published later on Thursday, were "not good" because of a fall in aircraft deliveries, but she added that planemaker Airbus had good orders for the future.

"The trend for the year, and that's what counts, will allow us to have a deficit of about 60 billion euros," Bricq said on France Info radio. ($1 = 0.7353 euros)

