A leaflet which reads ''Uber go home'' is seen on a taxi as striking French taxi drivers block the traffic on the Paris ring road during a national protest against car-sharing service Uber, in Paris, France, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS French police have brought in two executives from U.S. technology company Uber for questioning as the government clamp down on the taxi and ride-sharing service intensifies, said a person from the prosecutor's office.

Thibaud Simphal, the manager of Uber France, and Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, the general manager for Western Europe, were detained.

The French government filed a legal complaint against Uber on Friday over UberPOP, one of the services on the popular smartphone app, which allows drivers to pick up passengers in their personal cars despite having no professional drivers' licenses.

Taxi drivers, who accuse Uber of unfair competition, staged a major strike in France last week.

(Reporting by Sophie Louet; Writing by Leila Abboud)