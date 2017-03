PARIS French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday invited newly-elected Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to attend the 70th anniversary of the World War Two "D-Day" landings in Normandy on June 6, his office said in a statement.

Should Poroshenko accept, he would likely meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is also due to attend the ceremony of world leaders on that day.

