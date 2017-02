The leaders of France and the United States called on Thursday for the Syrian government to adhere "scrupulously and without conditions" to a U.N.-backed plan to end the violence in the country.

The statement issued by French President Nicolas Sarkozy's office after a conference call with U.S. President Barack Obama also said they would intensify their efforts to end the crackdown, including at the United Nations Security Council.

