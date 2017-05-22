Judge approves temporary stop to DraftKings, FanDuel merger
WASHINGTON A federal judge has approved a temporary halt of a merger between sport fantasy companies DraftKings and FanDuel.
PARIS French utility Veolia (VIE.PA) has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($991 million) to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.
The company said the 30-year operation and maintenance contract of this facility would represent an estimated cumulative revenue of 886 million euros for the company, confirming an earlier report in French newspaper Les Echos.
The Mexico plant's construction is due to begin in 2017 and will last 3 years, with operations due to start in 2020.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc , which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.
NEW YORK Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.