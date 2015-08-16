Egypt unearths part of ancient King Khufu's boat
CAIRO A plank of wood believed to be from the boat of an ancient Egyptian king has been unearthed near the Great Pyramid at Giza, archaeologists said on Wednesday.
PARIS Once home to kings and now one of France's most visited sites, the Chateau de Versailles is planning a new venture with a luxury hotel to prop up its finances, local media said on Sunday.
The palace's management has called for a tender to create a hotel in three 1680s buildings situated just outside the Versailles park's gates, with views of some of its most famous buildings, the Journal du Dimanche said.
It would cost 4 million to 7 million euros ($4.44 million-$7.77 million)to renovate the run-down buildings and as much to build a hotel within their walls, the bid for tender said, according to the newspaper.
A previous plan to build a hotel there was abandoned a few years ago.
Versailles was transformed by King Louis XIV in the 17th century from a hunting lodge into the dazzling heart of an absolutist state, with a stunning palace and gardens.
The call for tender for a 60-year concession on the Grand Controle, Petit Controle and Pavillon buildings meant to become a hotel will close on September 14, the Journal du Dimanche wrote.
The Versailles administration could not be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.9003 euros)
(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, editing by Larry King)
