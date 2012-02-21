PARIS French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen on Tuesday failed to overcome a legal hurdle that may thwart her bid to run in an April election.

Even though opinion polls give her the third most votes in the first round of the April 22 and May 6 election, Le Pen is struggling to get at least 500 elected officials to endorse her presidential run as required by French law.

Current rules allow for the names of would-be backers to be made public, and Le Pen's party had called on the Constitutional Council to require anonymity, fearing that supporters may otherwise be exposed to political pressure.

However, the body rejected the move, judging that the rules are in line with the constitution, according to a statement.

"It's a defeat for democracy," Le Pen said in reaction on BFM TV.

"It's a defeat for all the hundreds of small-town mayors who were waiting for the Constitutional Council to have the courage to put an end to a system that the two main parties use to their advantage at the detriment of other candidates," she added.

Le Pen said that she currently had 430 endorsements.

"It's not a lot, they're just promises, it's not enough to be reassuring for us," she added.

A Ipsos-Logica poll released on Tuesday found Le Pen would win 16 percent of the vote in the first round of the election, trailing President Nicolas Sarkozy's 25 percent and Socialist challenger Francois Hollande's 32 percent.

At one point in January she was just a couple of points behind Sarkozy in various poll, but has since fallen back.

She has sought to draw voters by shifting from the National Front's traditional anti-immigration focus to campaigning for France to leave the euro and erect protectionist barriers.

Le Pen sent the party's anti-immigration policy back into the spotlight at the weekend when she accused Sarkozy of bowing to Muslim pressure over how animals are killed for meat as he moves to win voters from her.

(Reporting by Emile Picy; Writing by Leigh Thomas Editing by Maria Golovnina)