PARIS Paris' iconic Louvre museum halted entries on Thursday and will be closed to the public on Friday to allow priceless artworks to be removed if the swollen River Seine keeps rising higher, an internal email to staff showed.

"The museum will remain closed to the public tomorrow out of precaution: there is no danger to the public or our staff but will allow us to calmly remove certain art collections should it be necessary," the email seen by Reuters stated.

After days of torrential rains, the French government has issued an orange alert for central Paris, with the Seine's water level bursting through 5 meters. Its record high was 8.60 meters during the devastating floods of 1910.

