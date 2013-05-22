PARIS France must step up reforms to rein in its budget deficit, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann said in a magazine interview, urging Paris to avoid repeating "the mistakes of the past."

The European Commission has proposed that EU states grant France two more years to bring its deficit below a ceiling of 3 percent of output because of the country's poor economic outlook within a recession-hit euro zone.

But Weidmann said the euro bloc's second-biggest economy must do more to shore up its finances in light of the Commission's forecast that the French public deficit would increase to 4.2 percent of output next year.

"Additional measures will be needed," Weidmann said in an interview with Le Point magazine before a visit to Paris on Thursday and Friday. "It is the responsibility of each country to give credibility to European budget rules."

Weidmann, a member of the ECB's Governing Council, had already criticized France's failure to stick to budget targets, and the Bundesbank warned on Monday against too much flexibility in applying deficit-reduction rules.

Weidmann said France and Germany, because of their size and close links, had a special responsibility within the euro zone.

"That's why our two countries must respect European budget rules, not only their spirit but also by the letter," he said.

He warned against repeating "the mistakes of the past," when both France and Germany, in 2003, "did themselves a disservice by weakening European budget rules."

At the time, then French President Jacques Chirac and German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder pleaded with success to apply European Union budget rules with more flexibility.

Weidmann, who reiterated his opposition to bond-buying by the European Central Bank as well as to French proposals for joint euro bonds, added that Europeans "must aspire to a strong Europe with a strong euro."

Asked whether his strict views on budgetary discipline made him Germany's "bad cop" next to other officials in the country, he quipped: "Frankly ... do I look like a bad cop?"

