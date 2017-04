PARIS French President Francois Hollande on Wednesday branded as "unacceptable" reported spying by the United States on Paris.

"France will not tolerate actions that threaten its security and the protection of its interests," the president's office said in a statement as Hollande met top ministers and army commanders in the wake of WikiLeaks reports of U.S. spying on him and his two predecessors.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Mark John)