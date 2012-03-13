Francesca's Holdings Corp's (FRAN.O) quarterly profit beat market expectations as the women's specialty retailer saw shoppers flock to its boutiques during the all-important holiday season, and the company forecast first-quarter results above market expectations.

Shares of the company, which competes with chains such as Chico's (CHS.N) White House Black Market chain, Ann Inc's ANN.N LOFT, and Urban Outfitter's (URBN.O) Anthropologie, were up 5 percent at $28.20 in trading after the bell.

For the first quarter, Francesca's forecast earnings of 14 to 15 cents a share on sales between $57 million and $59 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S were expecting the company to earn 13 cents a share on sales of $53.7 million.

Fourth-quarter earnings grew to $8.4 million, or 19 cents a share, from $4.3 million, or 11 cents, last year.

Excluding items, the co earned 20 cents a share beating analysts expectations of 17 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales in the quarter surged nearly 55 percent to $61.7 million, sailing past expectations for sales of $57.6 million. Comparable boutique sales rose nearly 15 percent.

In January, the company had raised its fourth-quarter outlook, forecasting earnings and sales ahead of expectations, after posting strong sales during the holiday season.

Shares of the Houston-based company closed at $26.78 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)