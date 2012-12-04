Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
PARIS An acquisition of Vivendi (VIV.PA) unit Maroc Telecom by France Telecom FTE.PA could be "strategically interesting," the French telecom operator's chief executive told daily Le Figaro.
However, France Telecom has "very limited" financial means to make an acquisition given its debt load and low stock price, CEO Stephane Richard said in an interview due to be published on Wednesday that was pre-released to the press.
"(Buying Maroc Telecom) could be strategically interesting, though it is out of the question to limit ourselves to a calendar or valuation," Richard said.
"With a debt of 30 billion euros ($40 billion) and a share price at 8 euros, it's obvious our means are very limited, as are those of other big European operators. This doesn't stop us looking at how we might seize opportunities."
Sources have told Reuters that Vivendi last month asked advisers Credit Agricole and Lazard to gauge appetite for its 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom.
Morocco is hoping investors from Qatar or Europe will take a stake in the North African unit, which is 30 percent-owned by Morocco and 53 percent-owned by Vivendi. ($1 = 0.7642 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.