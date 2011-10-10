An Orange logo is pictured next to a Sunrise logo at shop selling mobile devices in Zurich November 25, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS France Telecom FTE.PA is moving ahead with the sale of its Orange Switzerland unit this week, despite concerns among some potential bidders that it will be tough to borrow enough to finance the deal given banks' increasing wariness to lend.

As part of a broader portfolio review, France Telecom is seeking to exit Switzerland where it has long lagged in third place in terms of market share behind leader Swisscom SCMN.VX and Sunrise (SRTI.PK).

France Telecom aims to reap 1.5-2 billion euros ($2-2.7 billion) from the sale, which has attracted interest largely from private equity firms that would rely on significant bank loans to finance the deal.

First-round bids are expected on Monday from private equity firms including Apax Partners and Providence, as well as from Egyptian telecom tycoon Naguib Sawiris, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

U.S. cable company Liberty Global and private equity firms EQT, Carlyle and BC Partners may also take a look at the deal, other people said previously.

The initial bids are non-binding and allow potential buyers to gain access to Orange Switzerland's detailed accounts to be able to make final bids, according to two people close to the situation.

Some of the potential bidders see France Telecom's asking price as too high given that there remains a major uncertainty hanging over the company and its eventual profitability for a buyer: the auction of fourth generation wireless licenses that Swiss regulators are set to carry out early next year.

Since operators need such licenses to be able to offer rapid mobile Internet speeds and alleviate the data crunch on their networks, all three Swiss players are expected to bid.

The uncertainty around the prices to be paid at the auction, which analysts expect to raise between 150-300 million swiss francs ($163-326 million), could make it harder for private equity funds to get banks to finance the deal.

One of the sources downplayed that concern, saying that the fact that the financing was being done in Swiss francs and not in euros would help. The person argued that financing for leveraged buyouts was still available when the deals were solid.

STAPLE FINANCING

According to multiple sources, France Telecom has asked banks including Credit Suisse to prepare a pre-arranged financing package to help make a deal easier for buyers.

This sort of incentive, known as "staple financing," is typically offered by sellers to potential buyers to speed up acquisitions and make them more attractive, and was common about five years ago during the last boom in leveraged buyout deals.

It has become more expensive and difficult to obtain since the 2008 credit crunch.

One person described the financing being worked on for the Orange Switzerland deal as a "soft staple," meaning that the package had not yet received approval from the lenders' internal credit committees.

France Telecom's asking price of 1.5 billion euros for the unit implies a valuation of roughly 5 times earnings before tax, interest, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), according to analysts.

France Telecom is seeking to get out of Switzerland after the competition authorities last year blocked its plan to merge Orange Switzerland with Sunrise, the country's second-largest operator, to better compete with market leader Swisscom.

The relatively small size of the Swiss market -- about 15 billion Swiss francs or 13.9 billion euros a year -- and its competitiveness make it a difficult place to generate profits.

The former state-owned monopoly Swisscom still holds some 60 percent market share. Sunrise, which is owned by private equity group CVC, has roughly 20 percent share, while Orange has only 17 percent after more than a decade in the market.

Orange has managed only to eke out slight growth in its number of clients in the past four years to hit 1.6 million at end 2010, but revenues have declined over the same period.

($1=0.741 Euros=0.915 Swiss Francs)

(Editing by Mike Nesbit)