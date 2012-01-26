BOSTON Barney Frank, the 16-term congressman from Massachusetts, plans to marry his partner, his office said on Thursday.
Frank, 71, who announced his retirement late last year, will marry partner Jim Ready in a ceremony in Massachusetts, spokesman Harry Gural said.
Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004.
No other details on the date or location were being released at this time.
Elected to the House of Representatives in 1980, Frank, a democrat, was one of the first openly gay politicians to serve at a national level.
(Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Paul Thomsach)