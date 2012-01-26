Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) speaks at a news conference announcing that he would not seek a 17th term in congress next year in Newton, Massachusetts November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

BOSTON Barney Frank, the 16-term congressman from Massachusetts, plans to marry his partner, his office said on Thursday.

Frank, 71, who announced his retirement late last year, will marry partner Jim Ready in a ceremony in Massachusetts, spokesman Harry Gural said.

Massachusetts was the first state to legalize same-sex marriage in 2004.

No other details on the date or location were being released at this time.

Elected to the House of Representatives in 1980, Frank, a democrat, was one of the first openly gay politicians to serve at a national level.

(Reporting By Lauren Keiper; Editing by Paul Thomsach)