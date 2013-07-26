Earliest Jewish manuscript in New World to return to Mexico
MEXICO CITY The oldest Jewish document of the New World will be returned to Mexico in March, the Mexican consulate in New York said on Friday, more than seven decades after it disappeared.
LOS ANGELES American R&B singer Frank Ocean has called off the remaining dates on his Australian tour because of a tear on one of his vocal cords, the tour's promoter said on Friday.
Ocean, whose debut album, "Channel Orange," won a Grammy this year, began having vocal problems during his performance in Melbourne on Thursday, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand said.
"It has subsequently been confirmed that Frank has suffered a small tear to one of his vocal chords and has received medical advice that he must rest his voice," the promoter said in a post on its Facebook page. "This makes the completion of his remaining Australian dates impossible."
Ocean, 25, had been scheduled to perform in Melbourne on Friday, followed by shows in Sydney on Monday and Tuesday.
It is not known if Ocean will be able to perform at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal on August 3 or OVO Music Festival in Toronto on August 4, the singer's publicist said.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and Bill Trott)
MEXICO CITY The oldest Jewish document of the New World will be returned to Mexico in March, the Mexican consulate in New York said on Friday, more than seven decades after it disappeared.
LONDON Britain's Queen Elizabeth handed out leeks on Friday to Welsh soldiers at Lucknow Barracks in the southwest English county of Wiltshire to mark St David's Day, which fell on Wednesday.
HAVANA Puffing on a cigar at Cuba's annual Habanos cigar festival, American aficionado Paul Segal said he would buy as many boxes of cigars as he could carry home in case U.S. President Donald Trump tightens regulations on visitors to the communist-run island again.