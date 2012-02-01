Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) posted higher-then-expected quarterly earnings, but reported a rare outflow of investor cash from its closely watched bond funds.

Profit was down from a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses, but the earnings beat sent the San Mateo, California, company's shares up almost 3 percent.

Assets under management were $670.3 billion at December 31, up $10.4 billion from September 30. The increase was driven by market appreciation during the quarter of $27.2 billion, offset by outflows of $15.6 billion as investors pulled cash from bond funds and other vehicles.

The quarterly outflow was the company's first since 2009, Chief Executive Greg Johnson said in recorded remarks on a webcast. Franklin is well known for fixed-income products focused on emerging markets such as its Templeton Global Bond fund.

But the fund's performance turned rough in 2011 and investors became skittish on the sector as a whole. Clients withdrew $2.2 billion from Franklin fixed-income products in the latest quarter, compared with an inflow of $10.2 billion in the prior quarter, the company said in a presentation accompanying the webcast.

"Short-term performance of some of our global fixed-income strategies were a headwind for flows during the quarter," Johnson said. However, he noted that despite all the attention Templeton Global Bond received, its overall return was better than comparable equity funds in the period, and he is still confident in the fund's strategy.

Several analysts described the quarter as a mixed bag for Franklin Resources, which like rival big asset managers has struggled to maintain profits amid volatile markets that have driven investors out of high-margin products like equity funds.

In a note to investors Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr called the results "an interesting quarter" in which the earnings beat had to be set against outflows that were a little higher than he had expected. He wrote he was maintaining his "neutral" rating on the stock.

"Long story short, while we don't see tons of upside, BEN is not expensive" and is returning cash to investors in the form of dividends and share buybacks, he wrote.

Another analyst, Jefferies & Co's Daniel Fannon, wrote that flows likely improved in January as performance at Templeton Global Bond fund improved.

First-quarter operating revenue for the company was flat at $1.7 billion.

One reason for the profit decline was the expense category of "general, administrative and other" -- it more than doubled to $65.2 million. A company spokesman said the year-ago total was reduced by $26.5 million in insurance recoveries. Excluding those recoveries, the year-over-year change was "not as noticeable," he said.

For the three months ended December 31, net income was $480.8 million, or $2.20 per share, down from $501.2 million, or $2.23 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Franklin Resources shares were up 2.8 percent to 108.90 in midday trading.

(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Derek Caney and Mark Porter)