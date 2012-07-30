Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Monday as the money manager maintained its steady investment performance record.

Shares in the San Mateo, California, company were up 2 percent to $114.46 in morning trading, despite lower inflows of new cash from investors during the quarter.

"(W)e look for BEN to continue to take market share, reflecting strong long-term investment performance track records" and other factors, Sandler O'Neill analyst Michael Kim wrote in a note to investors.

Nomura analyst Glenn Schorr wrote in another note, "We think the positives ... all outweigh the issues and the stock should do OK."

On an asset-weighted basis, Franklin Resources reported that aside from some equity products, all categories of money it manages were in the top two quartiles of relative performance as tracked by Lipper, a Thomson Reuters unit, over the three- and five-year periods ending June 30.

Speaking on a pre-recorded conference call, Franklin Resources Chief Executive Greg Johnson called the April-June period "another quarter of strong results despite persistent global market headwinds."

He said the company's flagship Templeton Global Bond Fund had small net outflows from both its U.S. and European versions during the quarter.

Inflows excluding reinvested distributions, or net new flows, to taxable global fixed-income funds were $2.4 billion in the quarter, Franklin Resources said.

For the fiscal third quarter ended June 30, the company reported net income of $455.3 million, or $2.12 per share, compared with $503.3 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected $2.04 per share.

Operating revenue fell to $1.78 billion from $1.85 billion. Assets under management slipped to $707.1 billion at June 30 from $725.7 billion at March 31 and $734.2 billion at June 30, 2011.

The asset decline resulted from market depreciation of $22.5 billion, partly offset by net new flows of $4.8 billion from clients, Franklin Resources said.

The net new flows figure -- a crucial measure for money managers -- fell from $5.6 billion in the prior quarter and $21.7 billion a year earlier.

(Reporting By Ross Kerber; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)