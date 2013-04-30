Asset manager Franklin Resources Inc (BEN.N) on Tuesday said its second-quarter profit rose 14 percent on higher assets under management.

For the three months ended March 31, Franklin Resources of San Mateo, California, reported net income of $572.8 million, or $2.69 per share, up from net income of $503.2 million, or $2.32 per share, for the same period a year earlier.

