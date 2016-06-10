SINGAPORE Frasers Logistics and Industrial Trust (FLT) is set to raise about S$903 million ($666 million) after pricing its Singapore initial public offering at the top of its indicative range in the city-state's biggest new listing in three years.

The real estate investment trust (REIT), backed by Australian properties, said in a filing on Friday that it is selling 521.7 million units - priced at S$0.89 apiece - to institutions and retail investors. Cornerstone investors are buying another 492.8 million units.

The listing follows Manulife US REIT's $519.2 million sale last month, helping revive IPOs on the Singapore Exchange after a slump last year. The offer was oversubscribed by a factor of six, and more than 120 institutional investors participated, according to Thomson Reuters publication IFR.

Cornerstone investors include BlackRock Funds, DBS Bank Ltd, Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company and Nikko Asset Management Asia, FLT said in its filing.

The REIT is sponsored by real estate developer Frasers Centrepoint Ltd, backed by Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

