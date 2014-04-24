Cuban-American businessman Alberto Vilar speaks about his $50 million gift to the Kennedy Center of Performing Arts February 14, 2001. KL/MMR - RTREB14

NEW YORK Money manager and arts patron Alberto Vilar was resentenced on Thursday to 10 years in prison, a year longer than previously, in connection with his 2008 conviction for fraud and money laundering.

U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan, who had imposed the original sentence, said a longer term was justified because Vilar had taken steps to prevent victims of his crimes from being repaid.

Sullivan also sentenced Gary Tanaka, Vilar's business partner at the now-defunct Amerindo Investment Advisers Inc, to six years in prison, also a year longer than previously.

The two were convicted for a fraudulent scheme investing in risky stocks.

"I have to agree with the government, that the defendants' conduct was designed at every step to punish investors, particularly those who testified against them at trial," Sullivan said.

The longer sentences came after a federal appeals court last August ordered both defendants resentenced in light of an unrelated 2010 U.S. Supreme Court decision that affected how punishments should be calculated.

Sullivan also ordered Vilar and Tanaka to pay $10 million in fines, forfeit nearly $20.6 million and pay more than $20 million in restitution, plus interest.

It is unclear whether the defendants will appeal the new sentences. Lawyers for Vilar and Tanaka declined to comment after the hearing.

The proceeding likely ensures several more years of jail for Vilar, 73, who except for a year on bail has been incarcerated since December 2008.

Vilar had once donated millions of dollars to organizations such as the Metropolitan Opera, the New York Philharmonic, Carnegie Hall, the Royal Opera House in London and the Salzburg Festival in Austria. His fall from grace began a little over a decade ago when he reneged on several promised donations.

Prosecutors said that beginning in 1986, Vilar and Tanaka, 70, engaged in a fraudulent scheme investing in risky stocks against Amerindo clients' wishes, and offering high returns by investing in a sham product in guaranteed fixed-rate deposits.

At its height, Amerindo had $10 billion under management, with investments in Microsoft Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Intel Corp and other technology stocks.

Prosecutors contended that after the tech bubble bust in 2002, Vilar and Tanaka were in deep debt and stole client money to pay their bills.

The case largely centered on a single investor, Lily Cates, mother of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" actress Phoebe Cates, who testified to being swindled out of $5 million.

The case is U.S. v. Vilar et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 05-cr-00621.

