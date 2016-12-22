Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
Alden Global Capital reported on Thursday a stake of 24.8 percent in Fred's Inc (FRED.O), and said it would engage in discussions with the discount store operator over its $950 million acquisition of 865 stores from Rite Aid Corp (RAD.N).
Fred's shares were up 4 percent at $20.15 in extended trading.
The hedge fund also called the company's shares "undervalued".
The stake would make Alden the top shareholder in Fred's Inc, according to Thomson Reuters data. bit.ly/2ihg0iG
Rite Aid said on Tuesday it would sell 865 stores to Fred's Inc to satisfy antitrust concerns over its proposed takeover by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA.O).
(Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Ankur Banerjee)
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
SAO PAULO Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday.