The headquarters of mortgage lender Freddie Mac is seen in Mclean, Virginia, near Washington, in this September 8, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Jason Reed/Files

Freddie Mac FMCC.OB, the No. 2 U.S. home funding company, said it will sell $2.5 billion of reference bills on Monday.

Freddie Mac said it plans to sell $1 billion of three-month bills due October 15, 2013, and $1.5 billion of six-month bills due January 13, 2014.

The bills will be sold over the Internet in a Dutch auction. In such uniform price auctions, successful bidders pay only the price of the lowest accepted bid rather than the actual price as in a conventional multiple-price auction.

Bids will be accepted from authorized dealers until 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT).

Settlement is July 16.

(Reporting by Pam Niimi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)