Post Holdings set to buy Britain's Weetabix in $1.76 billion deal: source
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
FRANKFURT Germany's Freenet (FNTGn.DE) has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.
Under the deal announced on Thursday, Freenet's unit mobilcom-debitel GmbH will buy shares and provide a shareholder loan for the repayment of bank loans.
Freenet raised its guidance due to the acquisition, expected to close next month, saying it now saw 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million.
Broadcast group's satellite services are not included in the transaction, Freenet said.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Post Holdings , the No.3 U.S. cereal company, is set to acquire British cereal company Weetabix in a $1.76 billion deal, a person familiar with the matter said.
Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by fellow outdoor goods retailer Bass Pro Shops for a lower price than agreed, and that it would sell its bank unit in a two-step deal as it seeks regulatory clearance for the transactions.