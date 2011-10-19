Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc's (FCX.N) quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as weak copper prices were offset by soaring gold, but it cut its sales forecasts for next year, citing an uncertain global economic outlook.

Third-quarter production at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia, the world's second-largest copper mine, was hurt by a strike. Analysts said a prolonged spell of reduced production would impact the global market for the commodity.

"The Grasberg strike has raised supply risk," Morgan Stanley analyst Paretosh Misra wrote in a note. "Copper inventories at LME warehouses in Asia are down 30 percent from June peak."

The eight-day strike in July and a second, continuing strike at Grasberg led to a loss of about 70 million pounds of copper and 100,000 ounces of gold in the third quarter, Freeport said.

The strike also forced the world's largest publicly traded copper producer to cut its full-year copper sales outlook to 3.8 billion pounds from 3.9 billion pounds. However, it raised its forecast for molybdenum and kept its gold sales outlook.

"Impact from strikes was less than feared," said Misra.

The Grasberg mine was operating at about two-thirds of its capacity with a reduced workforce, Freeport said. The company did not say if it was scheduled to meet again with Grasberg unions or a mediator, but said it had filed its position with the country's labor court.

"Our hope is ... to get this strike resolved on a mutually satisfactory basis with all parties so that we can go back to totally normal operations," Chief Executive Richard Adkerson said on a conference call.

Until then, Adkerson said, the labor dispute "does create a degree of uncertainty about what will transpire in the fourth quarter."

Later, in an interview with Reuters, Adkerson said he expected continued good relations with Indonesia, despite a government minister's seeking to renegotiate mining contracts with foreign companies.

He was responding to reports from Indonesia that the new energy and mining minister, Jero Wacik, who was inaugurated on Wednesday, had said that one of his first priorities was to renegotiate "too unfair" production sharing contracts.

Freeport, based in Phoenix, Arizona, said another strike at its Cerrro Verde mine in Peru had not materially affected copper production.

"Production has not been materially affected at Cerro Verde because of our use of existing management group and contractors that work with us to continue operations there," Adkerson said on the call. "We're hopeful for a near-term solution there."

Management at Cerro Verde mine, which produces 2 percent of the world's copper, was scheduled to talk with union leaders on Thursday to resolve the 20-day-old strike over pay.

Shares of the company closed down 2.8 percent at $34.38 on the New York Stock Exchange.

NET FALLS, BUT BEATS STREET

Third-quarter net profit fell to $1.1 billion, or $1.10 per share, from $1.2 billion, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting $1.02 per share in earnings and in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $5.2 billion was flat, but still beat Wall Street estimates of $4.8 billion. The estimates were lowered in recent weeks as production was hit by the Indonesian strike.

"The (earnings) beat was primarily driven by 4 percent higher copper sales, 10 percent higher gold sales, resulting in a cash cost 23 percent below our estimate," analyst Misra said.

Third-quarter sales from mines totaled 947 million pounds of copper, 409,000 ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of molybdenum. That compared with 1.1 billion pounds of copper, 497,000 ounces of gold and 17 million pounds of molybdenum for the third quarter of 2010.

Freeport said its average selling price for copper was $3.60 per pound in the quarter, up from $3.50 a year earlier, while it sold gold for an average of $1,693 per ounce, up from $1,266 in the 2010 quarter.

"While the near-term economic outlook is uncertain and has resulted in a decline in copper prices over the last several weeks, the fundamentals of our business are strong and we have a positive view of the long-term market fundamentals," Chairman James Moffett and Adkerson said in a joint statement.

The company also cut its 2012 copper sales estimate to 3.9 billion pounds from its previous estimate of 4.0 billion pounds and now expects gold sales of 1.1 million ounces, down from 1.2 million ounces.

"Freeport is well positioned to weather any downturn, and valuations are currently attractive from a longer term perspective," RBC Capital Markets analysts wrote in a note.

(Reporting by Steve James and Krishna Das; Editing by Dave Zimmerman, Gerald E. McCormick and Bernard Orr)