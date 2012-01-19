Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold (FCX.N) reported a 60 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by a strike at its vast Grasberg mine in Indonesia. Still it beat lowered Wall Street estimates and its shares inched up after falling in early trade.

Freeport, which also mines in the United States, South America and Africa, said it was working to restore operations at the Grasberg mine after a three-month strike. But the company did not indicate when it would lift a force majeure in effect there, although it has resumed some shipments of copper concentrate.

It also said that this year it expects to sell less gold than in 2011.

Chief Executive Richard Adkerson acknowledged the company had been through a difficult time with the strike at Grasberg and another at Cerro Verde in Peru. But now they have been resolved, he said, Freeport could focus on expanding mining projects, which he forecast would increase copper production by 25 percent in the next four years.

Global markets "do reflect the concerns about the situation in Europe and the situation of relatively low growth in the United States," Adkerson said, but he gave a positive outlook for copper.

"Markets are tight worldwide, the inventories have come down recently by 25 percent during the fourth quarter. China continues to be strong despite concerns ... about credit tightening and inflation factors there.

"We're seeing fairly positive outlook, actually by our downstream customers in the United States and certain sectors are strong including automobiles and export-related sectors and there's some improvement even in the construction business," Adkerson told Wall Street analysts on a conference call.

Analyst Charles Bradford of Bradford Research said Freeport's fourth-quarter results were better than he expected.

"The strike is over and they are off and running, but it will be a while before they are back to normal. A lot depends on the copper price," he said.

During the fourth quarter, the price of the red metal rose about 8 percent, but overall in 2011, it was 25 percent lower than the year before.

Freeport, whose revenue dropped about 25 percent from the 2010 fourth quarter, said its average realized copper price in the 2011 quarter was $3.42 per pound -- down from $4.18 in the previous year. In addition, costs rose to $1.57 per pound from 53 cents, contributing to the earnings drop.

The impact of the Grasberg strike, which included shipment disruption from a sabotaged pipeline, was evident in the production numbers Freeport released.

Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said the company estimated it lost 165 million pounds of copper and 170,000 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 235 million pounds of copper and 275,000 ounces of gold for the full year 2011.

Consolidated sales from all its mines in the fourth-quarter totaled 823 million pounds of copper and 133,000 ounces of gold.

That was down sharply from 941 million pounds of copper and 590,000 ounces of gold in the 2010 fourth quarter.

In its earnings release, Freeport said net income was $640 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.63 per share, in the same quarter of 2010.

The Phoenix, Arizona-based company said revenue fell to $4.1 billion from $5.6 billion, partly due to lower sales prices of metals. It sold gold on average for $1,656 per ounce in the quarter, which was higher than $1,398 in the 2010 quarter but down from $1,693 in the third quarter.

Copper, which it sold at $3.42 per pound in the fourth quarter, sold at $3.60 in the third.

Analysts, who had lowered their estimates during the three-month strike, on average were expecting fourth-quarter earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters

I/B/E/S.

Freeport forecast consolidated sales from mines of about 3.8 billion pounds of copper for 2012, up from 3.7 billion pounds in 2011. It said gold production would total 1.2 million ounces, below the 1.4 million ounces last year.

For the first quarter, Freeport said it expects 875 million pounds of copper, 425,000 ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum.

Freeport's stock fell 2 percent in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange but later rallied and was up 15 cents at $44.62 on Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting By Steve James in New York; Editing by Dave Zimmerman and Steve Orlofsky)