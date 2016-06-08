U.S. miner Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX.N) will consider a "broad spectrum" of asset sales and has attracted interest from parties wanting to buy a stake in a grouping of its assets, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Wednesday.

"We have not ruled anything out," Quirk said at the Deutsche Industrials and Materials summit.

"As a result of that we've gotten a lot of interest from various parties ... in all of our assets in some form or fashion," she said.

She said Freeport, the world's biggest publicly traded copper producer, has also had interest from parties looking at buying an interest in a portfolio of its assets.

"We will certainly consider that," she said.

There has been media speculation that Freeport is looking at selling a minority stake in a package of its assets, possibly a grouping of its North and South American copper mines. Quirk declined to comment on the speculation.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Freeport has been selling off assets to bring down its debt to $10 billion from nearly $20 billion.

Most recently, it agreed in May to sell its majority stake in the Tenke Fungurume copper project in the Democratic Republic of Congo to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (603993.SS) for $2.65 billion.

The company has also been preparing itself, by lowering costs and cutting production, for copper prices as low as $1.75 a pound although it does not predict prices will fall that low, Quirk said.

The price of the metal, currently about $2.06 per pound, needs to get back above $3 for the industry to ramp up investment in new projects, she said.

(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)