Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 billion
Restaurant Brands International Inc , owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
Plains Exploration & Production Co will not have to sell gas assets to fund a recent acquisition as a result of its deal to sell itself to Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, the chief executive of Plains said on Wednesday.
On a conference call to discuss the deal, Jim Flores also said he was bullish on natural gas prices from 2015 onward.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Oil company Saudi Aramco [IPO-ARMO.SE] has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co , Morgan Stanley , and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters for its planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has taken a stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and sees the drugmaker as a possible takeover target, according to a report published on Tuesday that sent the company's shares from a loss to more than 2 percent higher.